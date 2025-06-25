Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
President Trump reveals Israel sending agents to Iran's Fordow nuke site post-US strikes

US Materials 25 June 2025 14:53 (UTC +04:00)
Farhad Mammadov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 25.​ Israel has deployed operatives to Iran’s Fordow nuclear facility earlier this week following strikes carried out by the United States, US President Donald Trump said at a press briefing on the sidelines of the NATO summit in The Hague, Trend reports.

“You know, they’ve got their people there—after the strike, they went in, and they’re saying the site has been completely wiped off the face of the earth. As far as I understand, Israel is preparing a report on it. I was told they say it’s completely gone. I believe the Iranians didn’t have a chance to retrieve anything because we acted very swiftly,” Trump stated.

