Turkmen, French officials discuss energy and agricultural development

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, June 25. The Deputy Chairman of the Turkmen Parliament held a meeting with French Senator Samantha Kazebon to discuss expanding cooperation in key sectors, Trend reports, citing the Turkmen Parliament.

The parties underscored the criticality of synergistic engagement in sectors such as energy, hydrological resource management, agronomy, and infrastructural advancement as focal points for bilateral synergy. It was observed that inter-parliamentary discourse plays a pivotal role in fortifying bilateral relations between the two nations.



The assembly also delved into the current intercultural and pedagogical synergies, encompassing the instruction of the French language within Turkmen academic frameworks and the endeavors of Turkmen scholars seeking advanced studies in France.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel