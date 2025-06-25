Armenian National Security Council detains archbishop Bagrat Galstanyan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 25. The leader of the Armenian opposition movement 'Sacred Struggle' archbishop Bagrat Galstanyan has been detained, Trend reports.

Footage of Galstanyan's detention by Armenian National Security Council officers appeared on social networks.

After the Investigative Committee of Armenia opened a criminal case against the "Holy Struggle" movement, the country's law enforcement agencies began searching the homes of members of the movement.

Law enforcement agencies also conducted a search of Galstanyan's place of residence.

According to the Investigative Committee of Armenia, the participants and leaders of the movement called 'Sacred Struggle' planned to carry out terrorist acts and actions aimed at power usurpation in Armenia.

"Urgent investigative and other procedural actions are carried out within the framework of the criminal case initiated by the fact of the incident.

As part of the initiated criminal case, using the permissible means of the criminal procedure law, the necessary measures will be taken to assess the actions of all participants in the criminal group and equivalent measures of procedural coercion will be applied. We urge you not to succumb to the provocations of the criminal group and demonstrate exceptionally law-abiding behavior," the committee said in a statement.

