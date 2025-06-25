Azerbaijan charts path to tax efficiency on gas production with Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 25. Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan wove together their thoughts on the intricate tapestry of tax efficiency, exploring the currents of gas production, the alchemy of processing, the pathways of transportation, and the marketplace of retail sales, alongside other shared interests, Trend reports via the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR).

Specifically, Vice President of SOCAR Zaur Gurbanov met with Chairman of the State Tax Committee of Uzbekistan Sherzod Kudbiyev during his visit to Azerbaijan on the sidelines of the technical session of the 29th General Assembly of the Intra-European Organization of Tax Administrations (IOTA).

The meeting deliberated on the ramifications of diverse operational frameworks on the fiscal paradigm, drawing insights from SOCAR's empirical data, while also emphasizing the sustained synergy in the realm of experiential knowledge transfer.



Throughout the discourse, perspectives were articulated regarding fiscal optimization in hydrocarbon extraction, refinement, conveyance, and merchandising, alongside various topics of reciprocal significance.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel