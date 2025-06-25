Croatian official retains top role in UN Economic Commission for Europe

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 25. Zdenko Lucić, State Secretary for Trade and Development Cooperation at Croatia's Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs, has been re-elected as Chair of the Steering Committee on Trade Capacity and Standards of the United Nations Economic Commission for Europe (UNECE) for the 2025–2027 term, Trend reports citing the Croatian Foreign Ministry.

The election was confirmed at a meeting held on June 24, 2025, in Geneva.

The UNECE Steering Committee on Trade Capacity and Standards oversees and guides the development of international norms, standards, procedures, and best practices with the aim of reducing transaction costs related to the export and import of goods and services, and increasing the efficiency, predictability, and transparency of trade regulations and procedures.

The re-election of State Secretary Lucić as Chair reflects his active role in the work of the United Nations Economic Commission for Europe.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel