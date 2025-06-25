Azerbaijan boosts loan investments in its Karabakh and East Zangezur
As of June 1, loan investments in East Zangazur rose 2.2 percent to 11.09 million manat ($6.5 million). The average interest rate was 17.28 percent, with most loans in national currency. In Karabakh, loans increased 1 percent to 495.95 million manat ($292.9 million), up 12.6 percent year-on-year.
