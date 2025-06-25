Kazakh Invest, Qatari Thirty Five Group sign memo on energy and mining co-op
Photo: Kazakh Invest
Yerzhan Yelekeyev, Chairman of Kazakh Invest, and Khalid bin Mohammad Al-Attiyah, Chairman of Qatari Thirty Five Group, have signed a memorandum of understanding to collaborate on projects in coal chemistry, energy, and mining sectors.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy