Armenian PM addresses opening of criminal case against 'Holy Struggle' movement

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 25. An attempt to seize power in Armenia has been thwarted, the country's Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on his social media account, commenting on the terrorism charges brought against archbishop Bagrat Galstanyan, Trend reports.

"Law enforcement agencies have thwarted a large and vile plan of the 'criminal-oligarchic-clerical' circle, which aimed to destabilize Armenia and usurp power," he added.

Earlier, the Investigative Committee of Armenia accused Archbishop Bagrat Galstanyan, the leader of the opposition 'Holy Struggle' movement, and his supporters of preparing terrorist acts with the aim of seizing power in the republic.

