US Embassy in Israel resumes operations following ceasefire with Iran

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 25. US Embassy in Israel has reopened, the embassy's X publication said, Trend reports.

"Due to the ceasefire between Israel and Iran, Home Front Command has lifted all restrictions, and the U.S. Embassy will be open as usual on June 25," the publication added.

US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee also announced the reopening of the embassy on his social media account, expressing his joy at their return to normal operations.

On the morning of June 13, Israel carried out airstrikes against Iran. The attacks killed numerous high-ranking military officials, including Mohammad Bagheri, Chief of the Iranian Armed Forces General Staff; Hossein Salami, Commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC); and Gholam Ali Rashid, head of the Khatam al-Anbiya Headquarters, along with nine nuclear scientists and other senior figures.

That same evening, Iran launched a retaliatory strike dubbed “Operation True Promise III,” firing hundreds of ballistic missiles and drones at multiple targets across Israel, including Tel Aviv. The attacks caused civilian casualties and widespread damage

To note, the US conducted airstrikes targeting three nuclear facilities in Iran on June 22, reportedly causing significant damage.

"We have completed our very successful attack on the three nuclear sites in Iran, including Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan. All planes are now outside of Iranian airspace. A full payload of BOMBS was dropped on the primary site, Fordow. All planes are safely on their way home," President of the US Donald Trump wrote on the Truth Social social network.

On June 24, U.S. President Donald Trump claimed that Israel and Iran have reached the ceasefire agreement.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel