Tajikistan launches enterprise for calcite production in Vanj district

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, June 25. A new industrial enterprise for the production of calcite by Marmar Stone company has been launched in the Vanj district of the Gorno-Badakhshan autonomous region of Tajikistan, Trend reports, citing the administration of the president.

President Emomali Rahmon inaugurated the facility and toured the production lines. The enterprise uses local raw materials and can produce up to 40,000 tons of micro-calcite per year. It operates four production lines and currently employs 40 local residents.

Micro-calcite, produced in sizes ranging from 2 to 500 microns, is widely used in construction, manufacturing, and household goods. The plant’s zero-waste process and high-quality output help meet domestic demand and reduce the need for imports.

Near the enterprise, Rahmon also opened workshops for marble and decorative stone processing, with an annual capacity of 160,000 cubic meters of marble and 10,000 cubic meters of decorative tiles. More than 100 people are now employed across all production facilities. Supporting infrastructure includes a new 27-kilometer power line and improved roads to nearby quarries.

Following the president’s visit, Marmar Stone management announced plans to build another production unit, which will create over 60 new jobs to meet growing demand and expand production.