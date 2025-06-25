Kazakhstan and Hungary’s Naturtex explore joint textile production expansion

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, June 25. The Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Hungary and NC Kazakh Invest held a meeting with representatives of Hungary’s leading home textile manufacturer, Naturtex Kft, Trend reports.



In recent years, Naturtex has been importing down and feathers from Kazakhstan and is now showing interest in expanding supply volumes and establishing a sustainable joint manufacturing model within the country.



The discussion focused on localizing specific stages of the production cycle in Kazakhstan—from breeding waterfowl and primary processing to the production of fillers and finished goods with export potential.

During the meeting, Abzal Saparbekuly, Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Hungary, noted that Kazakhstan offers a wide range of incentives to foreign investors, including tax benefits, access to special economic zone infrastructure, and state support for export-oriented production.

Ulbosyn Sarybayeva, Kazakh Invest’s overseas representative in Hungary, emphasized the company’s role in supporting foreign investors

“We provide comprehensive support—from preparing investment proposals and organizing meetings with government agencies to post-project assistance. We see great potential in the development of the textile sector in Kazakhstan and are ready to assist Naturtex in implementing joint projects. Localizing production processes will not only boost export potential but also create new jobs and technological expertise within the country,” she said.

As a result of the meeting, the parties agreed to hold a series of targeted negotiations with relevant state bodies, regional administrations, industry associations, and potential partners.

Naturtex Kft stands as a preeminent entity in the home textile manufacturing sector across Central and Eastern Europe, boasting an extensive track record exceeding three decades of operational expertise. The enterprise is dedicated to delivering premium-grade solutions for nocturnal repose and domestic coziness, encompassing an array of offerings such as ergonomic pillows, luxurious duvets, advanced mattress enhancers, opulent bathroom textiles, and curated children’s accessories.



Naturtex provides an extensive portfolio of offerings featuring organic fill materials, encompassing down and plumage sourced from aquatic avifauna, thereby guaranteeing elevated standards of comfort and ecological sustainability. The enterprise engages in international trade across more than 40 jurisdictions, encompassing diverse markets within the European, Asian, and North American regions.



Naturtex prioritizes the optimization of production methodologies, adherence to ecological stewardship, and the advancement of sustainable growth paradigms, while strategically cultivating synergies with raw material vendors, inclusive of entities from Kazakhstan.

