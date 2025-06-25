Turkmenistan, Russia sign inter-ministerial co-op program for 2025-26

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, June 25. Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation Sergey Lavrov, together with Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov, took part in the signing ceremony of the Russia–Turkmenistan Inter-Ministerial Cooperation Program for 2025–2026, Trend reports, citing the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

During the event, Sergey Lavrov emphasized the special importance Russia places on the close and constructive relationship developing between President Vladimir Putin and the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov. He noted that Berdimuhamedov’s participation in the 16th International Economic Forum “Russia – Islamic World: KazanForum” in May was highly appreciated and proved to be very productive.

Following the forum, a warm and trust-based telephone conversation took place between President Putin and Mr. Berdimuhamedov, during which they discussed promising avenues for further bilateral cooperation.

“As foreign ministers, we are responsible for coordinating the efforts of all government agencies in implementing the tasks set by our presidents. I hope we will have the opportunity today to discuss these matters in detail,” Lavrov stated.

Earlier, Sergey Lavrov also met with President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov. During that meeting, both sides discussed key issues of bilateral cooperation and reaffirmed their shared commitment to further strengthening the strategic partnership between Russia and Turkmenistan.