ADB envisages to transform Middle Corridor into economic corridor - Yevgeniy Zhukov

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 26. The Asian Development Bank (ADB) envisages to transform the Middle Corridor into an economic corridor, Yevgeniy Zhukov, Director General of the Central and West Asia Department at ADB, said during the panel discussions held as part of the Asian Infrastructure and Development Bank (AIIB) Annual Meeting in Beijing, Trend reports.

“This means that we need to ensure integrated development of transport systems, logistics, and businesses benefitting from the improved connectivity along the corridor. The corridor’s development requires a concerted effort from the public and private sectors,” he said.

Zhukov pointed out that cargo traffic along the Middle Corridor has significantly increased in recent years.

“For example, in 2024, cargo transport surged to almost 5 million tons, representing over 60% increase compared to the previous year. Container traffic has also seen a substantial rise, with 2.6 times increase during the same period,” he added.

The Middle Corridor is a transportation and trade route that connects Asia and Europe, passing through several countries in the region. It is an alternative route to the traditional Northern Corridor and Southern Corridor.

The route starts in China and crosses Central Asian countries such as Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Turkmenistan. It then passes through the Caspian Sea, Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Türkiye before reaching Europe. The Middle Corridor offers a land route that connects the eastern parts of Asia, including China, with Europe, bypassing the longer maritime routes.