Khamenei declares Iran victorious in recent confrontation with U.S.

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 26. Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has stated that the country has prevailed in its recent confrontation with the United States, Trend reports.

Khamenei made the remarks during an address to the Iranian public.

He said the United States launched attacks on Iran after recognizing that Israel was facing potential defeat, prompting a direct response from Tehran. Khamenei also noted that, in reaction to the strikes, nearly 90 million Iranian citizens stood together in solidarity, supporting the actions of the Iranian Armed Forces.

On the morning of June 13, Israel conducted airstrikes on Iranian territory, killing a number of high-ranking military officials, generals, nuclear scientists, and other senior personnel.

That evening, Iran launched Operation "True Promise III", firing hundreds of ballistic missiles and drones at multiple locations, including Tel Aviv.

On June 22, the United States carried out airstrikes on three Iranian nuclear facilities, reportedly destroying them.

In retaliation, Iran targeted a U.S. military base in Qatar with airstrikes on the evening of June 23.

On June 26, the Israeli Prime Minister’s Office announced that the government had agreed to a ceasefire with Iran, brokered by U.S. President Donald Trump. Iran’s Supreme National Security Council also confirmed in a statement that military operations had ceased.