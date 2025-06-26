IRGC claims 26 spies arrested across Iran

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 26. Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has arrested 26 individuals on espionage charges in the southwestern province of Khuzestan, Trend reports.

The IRGC’s public relations office confirmed the arrests, stating that the suspects were allegedly working on behalf of Israel.

The IRGC’s security unit carried out operations in Khuzestan, during which the suspected spies were identified and detained. The detainees reportedly confessed to engaging in activities against national security, including sabotage and attempts to incite fear among the population. Technical, military, and sabotage-related equipment was seized from hidden locations linked to the group.

On the morning of June 13, Israel launched airstrikes on Iranian territory, targeting military facilities. The strikes reportedly killed several senior officials, including generals, nuclear scientists, and other high-ranking personnel.

Later that evening, Iran responded with “True Promise III”, an operation that involved launching hundreds of ballistic missiles and drones at various locations in Israel, including Tel Aviv.

On June 22, the U.S. carried out airstrikes on three Iranian nuclear facilities, which were reported to have been destroyed.

The following evening, on June 23, Iran launched retaliatory strikes on a U.S. military base in Qatar.

Later, the Israeli Prime Minister’s office announced that the government had agreed to a ceasefire with Iran, brokered by U.S. President Donald Trump.

Iran’s Supreme National Security Council also released a statement confirming that hostilities had come to a halt.