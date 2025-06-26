Kazakhstan to increase grain supplies to Tajik market
Photo: Ministry of Agriculture of the Republic of Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan plans to increase grain exports to Tajikistan, building on strong trade ties and rising demand. During a meeting between Kazakh Agriculture Minister Aidarbek Saparov and Tajik officials, both sides discussed boosting grain supply volumes, improving market cooperation, and strengthening agricultural partnerships.
