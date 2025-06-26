Albania reveals its top trade partners in 2024
Albania’s trade figures for 2024 reveal a widening gap between exports and imports, with a notable decline in outbound trade to the EU and a modest rise in imports. Despite Italy remaining the top partner, exports to the country fell significantly.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy