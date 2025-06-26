Azerbaijan commemorates Armed Forces Day with military marches (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 26. Military marches accompanied by military bands are underway on the main streets, avenues, and squares of Baku, Ganja, Khankendi, and Lachin to mark the 107th anniversary of the establishment of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

Servicemembers are marching from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM along the following routes:

In Baku:

Heydar Aliyev Palace – Bulbul Avenue – Nizami Cinema Center – Neftchilar Avenue – Azadliq Square – AMAY Shopping Mall

Martyrs’ Alley – Flame Towers Complex – Icherisheher Metro Station – City Gates – Azerbaijan State Puppet Theatre – Azneft Roundabout – Bahram Gur Monument

Gazanfar Musabekov Park – Abdurrahim bey Hagverdiyev Street – Huseyn Javid Avenue – Huseyn Javid Park – Parliament Avenue – Martyrs’ Alley

"Olimpik Star" Sports and Entertainment Complex – Samad Vurghun Street – Officers’ Park – Baku State Circus – Heydar Aliyev Palace – Imadaddin Nasimi Monument – Neftchilar Avenue

Nariman Narimanov Monument – Central Park – Azerbaijan State Academic National Drama Theatre – Winter Park – Heydar Aliyev Palace – Central Bank of Azerbaijan – 28 Mall

In Ganja:

Nizami Ganjavi Street (near Flag Square) – Heydar Aliyev Street – Sabir Street – Ataturk Street

Marches were also held on the central streets and avenues of Khankendi and Lachin.