Turkish Defense Ministry congratulates Azerbaijan on Armed Forces Day

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 26.​ The Turkish Ministry of National Defense congratulated Azerbaijan on the occasion of the 107th anniversary of the Armed Forces, the ministry's publication in social media said, Trend reports.

"We greet the heroic Armed Forces of the country, which are always on guard for the security and tranquility of brotherly Azerbaijan. Turkey and Azerbaijan will remain one heart and one force under the slogan One nation, two states," the publication added.

In accordance with the Presidential Decree issued on May 22, 1998, the establishment date of the Separate Azerbaijani Corps—June 26—was designated as the Day of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Azerbaijan, and has since been commemorated annually as a state holiday.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel