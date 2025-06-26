Baku to host Azerbaijan-Uzbekistan business forum

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 26. The Azerbaijan-Uzbekistan Business Forum is set to take place in Baku on July 2, Trend reports.

According to Trend, the forum will highlight the economic potential of both Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan and provide detailed information on available investment opportunities.

Participants are expected to explore key areas for expanding trade and economic cooperation between the two countries.

The program includes government-to-business (G2B) and business-to-business (B2B) meetings, bringing together officials and representatives from the private sector.

Organizers say the forum will serve as a valuable platform for establishing business connections, sharing expertise, and discussing potential joint projects.