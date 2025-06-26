Iran boosts its agricultural sector's lending

In the first two months of the current Iranian year (March 21–May 21, 2025), Iranian banks increased agricultural sector lending by 20.8 percent compared to last year. They extended approximately 371 trillion rials ($603 million) in credits during this period. Overall, bank lending across all sectors rose 48.3 percent to about 8.5 quadrillion rials ($13.7 billion).

