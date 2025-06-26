Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Kazakhstan Materials 26 June 2025 20:56 (UTC +04:00)
Kazakh, Mongolian FMs note high level of strategic partnership
Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan

Madina Usmanova
ASTANA, Kazakhstan, June 26. Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu, arrived in Mongolia on an official visit at the invitation of the Mongolian side, Trend reports, citing the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan.

During the visit, he met with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Mongolia, Batmunkh Battsetseg. The two sides noted the high level of strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and Mongolia, emphasizing the steady development of high-level political dialogue and active intergovernmental and interparliamentary cooperation.

“Today, Kazakh-Mongolian relations are exemplary and friendly. There are no unresolved issues between us. This is a valuable asset we should use to strengthen mutual trust and sustainable development,” Minister Nurtleu emphasized.

