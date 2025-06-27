Fire contained after explosion at Baku Film Studio premises (VIDEO) (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 27. Thanks to the necessary and urgent measures taken by the Ministry of Emergency Situations, the fire that broke out on the territory of the Azerbaijanfilm film studio named after Jafar Jabbarly was extinguished in a short time.

23:59 (GMT+4) Thanks to the necessary and urgent measures taken by the Ministry of Emergency Situations, the fire that broke out on the territory of the Azerbaijanfilm film studio named after Jafar Jabbarly was localized in a short time, Trend reports, citing the Ministry of Emergency Situations.

23:31 (GMT+4) The Ministry of Emergency Situations has confirmed that a report was received via its 112 hotline regarding an explosion accompanied by a fire at the “Azerbaijanfilm” film studio named after Jafar Jabbarly in Baku, Trend reports.

Emergency response teams were immediately dispatched to the scene.

The Ministry noted that further updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

Authorities also clarified that earlier reports circulated by some media outlets about an explosion and fire at the “Alov” plant are inaccurate.

