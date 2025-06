BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 27. On June 26, at approximately 11:05 PM, a call was received by the Republican Center for Emergency and Urgent Medical Care reporting an explosion in the Yasamal district of Baku.

In response to Trend’s inquiry, TABIB reported that five emergency medical teams were immediately dispatched to the scene.

It is noted that, so far, no ambulance services have been requested at the site of the incident.