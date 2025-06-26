Iranian, Turkmenistan FMs hold phone talk

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 26. Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi had a telephone conversation with Turkmen Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov, Trend reports.

According to the information, during the conversation, an exchange of views took place on issues related to cooperation between the two countries, as well as the recent conflict between Iran and Israel.

The Turkmen Foreign Minister, welcoming the establishment of the ceasefire, expressed hope that this situation would help reduce tensions in the region. He also stressed his country's readiness to expand relations with Tehran.

Explaining the current situation, the Iranian Foreign Minister noted the responsibility of the international community to hold Israel and the United States accountable for violating Iran's territorial integrity and national sovereignty.

The Foreign Ministers of Iran and Turkmenistan also exchanged views on expanding consular exchanges and cooperation between the two countries.