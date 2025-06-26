Kazakhstan President talks about work to launch supercomputer

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, June 26. A supercomputer with high computing power will be launched in Kazakhstan in the near future, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said during his speech at the plenary session of the Eurasian Economic Forum "Strategy for Eurasian Economic Integration: Results and Prospects", which took place in Minsk, Trend reports.

The Kazakh president said his resources would be directed towards scientific research, modelling, big data processing and solving complex engineering problems.

"A Council for the Development of Artificial Intelligence has been created in Kazakhstan, and a specialized law is planned to be adopted. These steps are aimed at creating a solid institutional basis for the use of artificial intelligence in our country," he said.