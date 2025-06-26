Skyhansa joins forces with Kazakhstan to launch international airport project in Zhetysu

Photo: Official information source of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan

Kazakhstan’s Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov met with Dr. Kristin Grötzbach, co-founder of Skyhansa, to discuss the construction of a new international cargo-passenger airport near the Khorgos border cooperation center in the Zhetysu region. The project, planned in three stages by 2032, includes passenger and cargo terminals, fuel storage, and tourist infrastructure

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register