Skyhansa joins forces with Kazakhstan to launch international airport project in Zhetysu
Photo: Official information source of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan’s Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov met with Dr. Kristin Grötzbach, co-founder of Skyhansa, to discuss the construction of a new international cargo-passenger airport near the Khorgos border cooperation center in the Zhetysu region. The project, planned in three stages by 2032, includes passenger and cargo terminals, fuel storage, and tourist infrastructure
