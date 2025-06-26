UK ambassador to Kazakhstan concludes diplomatic mission

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, June 26. Roman Vassilenko, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan, received Kathy Leach, the UK Ambassador to Kazakhstan, on the occasion of the forthcoming completion of her diplomatic mission, Trend reports via the country's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Expressing gratitude for productive cooperation and contribution to the development of bilateral cooperation during her four years of work in Astana, the deputy minister presented the ambassador with a letter of appreciation on behalf of President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and the “Barys” badge (Order of the Leopard).

"Among the important milestones during this period were maintaining an active political dialogue, holding meetings of the Kazakh-British Strategic Dialogue and the Intergovernmental Commission, expanding economic and educational ties, including the opening of branches of British universities and schools in Kazakhstan," the statement said.

Moreover, in the context of strengthening the treaty and legal framework, the signing of the Agreement on Strategic Partnership and Cooperation between the two countries in 2024 was noted.

The UK ambassador, in turn, thanked the Kazakh side for comprehensive support and hospitality, expressing confidence in the further successful development of mutually beneficial relations between the two states.

Roman Vassilenko wished his colleague continued success in her professional activities.

Kathy Leach was appointed Ambassador to Kazakhstan and began her mission in August 2021. Previously, she served as Deputy Director of the Europe, Constitution and Revolution Department at the UK Foreign Office.