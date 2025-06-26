World Bank backs Uzbekistan’s push for small HPP development

Photo: World Bank

The World Bank has approved funding for a new project to support the development of small hydropower in Uzbekistan and improve electricity supply across the country. The project, implemented with private sector involvement, will focus on building small hydropower plants on existing irrigation canals to enhance energy access, especially in underserved and rural areas.

