World Bank backs Uzbekistan’s push for small HPP development
Photo: World Bank
The World Bank has approved funding for a new project to support the development of small hydropower in Uzbekistan and improve electricity supply across the country. The project, implemented with private sector involvement, will focus on building small hydropower plants on existing irrigation canals to enhance energy access, especially in underserved and rural areas.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy