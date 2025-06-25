Azerbaijan tallies payment cards and POS terminals in May 2025

By the end of May 2025, the tally of payment cards in circulation in Azerbaijan hit 20.46 million, marking a 2.8 percent uptick since the start of the year. Debit card usage has taken the bull by the horns, while credit card numbers have taken a nosedive. This growth led to a boom in cashless transactions, especially in the world of e-commerce.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register