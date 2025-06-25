Azerbaijani manat’s velocity shows gradual uptick in latest economic activity
The velocity of Azerbaijan’s national currency, the manat, has edged up to over 3.3 points, reflecting a modest increase compared to last year. This marks a slight recovery from historic lows recorded a decade ago, signaling a gradual improvement in money circulation within the economy.
