Kazakhstan aims to slash harmful emissions by 2035

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, June 25. Kazakhstan intends to reduce harmful emissions by 2035, said Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources of Kazakhstan Yerlan Nyssanbayev during a government meeting in Kazakhstan, Trend reports.

According to him, to prevent negative impacts on atmospheric air from industrial activities, Kazakhstan annually tightens emission standards as part of issuing environmental permits.

“As a result of domestic industries transitioning to new technologies, a reduction of harmful emissions into the atmosphere by more than 300,000 tons is expected by 2035,” he said.

Today, convened under the auspices of Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov, a strategic assembly of the Council on the Transition to a “Green Economy” was conducted, engaging key stakeholders including representatives from non-governmental organizations and prominent public figures.



In the course of the meeting, the trajectory of executing strategies aimed at attaining benchmark metrics related to the mitigation of deleterious atmospheric discharges, the deployment of optimal available methodologies within industrial operations, and the intricacies of ESG (environmental, social, and governance) disclosures were deliberated.

