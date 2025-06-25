Bosnia’s Tuzla to slash emissions through EU-EBRD renovation plan
Photo: EBRD
Tuzla Canton in Bosnia and Herzegovina is set to upgrade 173 public buildings with the help of a new 10 million euros investment package from the EBRD and EU. The initiative, part of the EBRD Green Cities programme, aims to cut energy costs, reduce emissions, and boost green infrastructure in the Western Balkans.
