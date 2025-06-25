Iran extends closure period of its airspace

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 25.​ Iran has prolonged the closure of its airspace to both domestic and international flights until 14:00 Iranian time (14:30 Baku time (GMT+4)) on June 26, Trend reports via the country’s Civil Aviation Organization (CAO).

The suspension, originally enacted subsequent to a sequence of tactical operations, will persist indefinitely, with no conclusive determination yet communicated concerning the reinstatement of aerial services.

On the morning of June 13, Israel carried out airstrikes against Iran. The attacks killed numerous high-ranking military officials, including Mohammad Bagheri, Chief of the Iranian Armed Forces General Staff; Hossein Salami, Commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC); and Gholam Ali Rashid, head of the Khatam al-Anbiya Headquarters, along with six nuclear scientists and other senior figures.

That same evening, Iran launched a retaliatory strike dubbed “Operation True Promise III,” firing hundreds of ballistic missiles and drones at multiple targets across Israel, including Tel Aviv. The attacks caused civilian casualties and widespread damage.

To note, the US conducted airstrikes targeting three nuclear facilities in Iran on June 22, reportedly causing significant damage.

Iran later retaliated by striking a US military base in Qatar on the evening of June 23.

The Israeli Prime Minister’s Office announced that the government has agreed to a ceasefire with Iran, brokered by US President Donald Trump.

Iran’s Supreme National Security Council also issued a statement confirming the cessation of hostilities.

