AIIB President highlights key lessons for scaling dev’t impact through partnerships

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 25. Multilateral development banks are being asked to do more with fewer resources and under tighter timelines, Jin Liqun, Asian Infrastructure and Investment Bank (AIIB) President and Chair of the Board of Directors, said, addressing the panel discussions on Scaling Impact Through Collaboration: Shaping the Future of AIIB Partnerships in the MDB Context held as part of the AIIB Annual Meeting in Beijing, Trend reports.

“When we align our comparative strengths through co-financing, policy harmonization, or knowledge exchange or sharing, we achieve far more than any single institution could do single-handedly.

Let me share three lessons that emerge clearly from our work. First, successful partnerships are purpose-driven. The reason we partner is not institutional convenience. It is for development impact. We begin with the needs of our clients, identify the gaps that matter, and bring together those best placed to close them. Second, meaningful partnerships spark innovation. The world is facing new challenges that demand new solutions. Our collaborations with philanthropists, technical agencies, and private actors have helped unlock concessional capital and pioneer progress in hard-to-reach sectors. Whether delivering clean energy in underserved areas or scaling climate-smart agriculture, our partnerships are designed to be flexible and catalytic, so that together we can design scalable, sustainable solutions. Third, enduring partnerships are built on trust. Trust cannot be manufactured overnight. Trust has to be earned. But when rooted in shared purpose and nurtured through transparency and mutual accountability, it becomes a source of multiplier,” he said.

Liqun noted that AIIB’s partnerships journey has never been defined solely by whom it partners with, but by how it partners, with humility, clarity, and commitment.

“Of course, much remains to be done. Expectations for MDBs are rising. We are being asked to do more with fewer resources and under tighter timelines. We must deliver greater development impact while aligning with national ownership and advancing the principles of development effectiveness. While this is truly a tall order, it is far from a solo mission. As we mark our bank's 10th anniversary, we are more committed than ever to multilateralism,” he said.

Liqun pointed out that with 110 members and still growing, the Bank is proud to bring its founding values, lean, clean, and green, into the partnership it builds.

“As a 21st century multilateral development bank, we are also embracing new tools to make our partnership smarter and more agile. Our AIIB+ digital platform is making it easier to match projects with concessional financing. Our expanding network of internal and external special funds enable us to respond more rapidly and strategically to member needs. Looking ahead, AIIB will continue to serve as a convener of capital, capacities, and ideas. To our fellow MDBs, we welcome deeper cooperation on projects, policies, and platforms. To our public and technical partners, let us scale our shared ambitions through catalytic engagement. To the private sector, we invite you to co-create solutions that unlock your capital for the public good. And to our members and clients, we reaffirm our commitment to be your trusted partner in financing infrastructure for tomorrow,” he added.