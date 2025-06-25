KazakhTurkMunay reports strong oil and gas production in 5M2025

Photo: KazMunayGas

KazMunayGas Chairman Askhat Khassenov reviewed KazakhTurkMunay’s (KTM) operational results and future plans. In the first five months of the year, KTM produced 185,100 tons of oil and 52 million cubic meters of gas, aiming for 449,000 tons of oil and 139 million cubic meters of gas by year-end.

