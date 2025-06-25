Iran restores internet access following cyber attacks - minister

Photo: Information portal of the President of Iran

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 25.​ Internet access, which had been restricted in Iran amid attacks, has been restored, said Sattar Hashemi, Iran’s Minister of Communications and Information Technology (ICT), Trend reports.

In an address to citizens, Hashemi noted that cyberattacks targeting various sectors were launched simultaneously with Israel’s military airstrikes, prompting the temporary internet restrictions.

With the restoration of calm in the country, access to the internet is being returned to its previous state, he said, apologizing to workers in sectors that suffered significant losses due to the communication blackout.

On the morning of June 13, Israel carried out airstrikes against Iran. The attacks killed numerous high-ranking military officials, including Mohammad Bagheri, Chief of the Iranian Armed Forces General Staff; Hossein Salami, Commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC); and Gholam Ali Rashid, head of the Khatam al-Anbiya Headquarters, along with six nuclear scientists and other senior figures.

That same evening, Iran launched a retaliatory strike dubbed “Operation True Promise III,” firing hundreds of ballistic missiles and drones at multiple targets across Israel, including Tel Aviv. The attacks caused civilian casualties and widespread damage.

To note, the US conducted airstrikes targeting three nuclear facilities in Iran on June 22, reportedly causing significant damage.

Iran later retaliated by striking a U.S. military base in Qatar on the evening of June 23.

The Israeli Prime Minister’s Office announced that the government has agreed to a ceasefire with Iran, brokered by U.S. President Donald Trump.

Iran’s Supreme National Security Council also issued a statement confirming the cessation of hostilities.

