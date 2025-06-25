Guadeloupean reporter slams France using its anthem on radio to sway compatriots' mindset

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 25. The press in Guadeloupe is not free, and even in the 1940s, our journalists were under the influence of others, Danick Zandronis, a reporter and producer of ZCL News, said at the "History and Memory of Colonialism" panel of the international conference "Towards the Decolonization of Guadeloupe! Challenges and Perspectives", Trend reports.

He spoke about the history of the press in Guadeloupe and the newspapers and magazines published there.

"Until the 60s, the state radio played the French anthem every morning. They wanted to mentally change the mindset of the people. Only French music was played on the radio, our own culture was ignored.

After the 60s, 'opposition' newspapers were formed, but they did not talk about colonization that much.

The countries under French colonial rule worked only for the government until the 90s. This is how consciousness was formed," Zandronis added.

