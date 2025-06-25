Bulgaria hosts multinational military exercise with Italy, Romania, Montenegro (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 25. The multinational tactical exercise “Platinum Lion - 25” concluded on June 24, with live-fire drills at the “Novo Selo” training range in Bulgaria, Trend reports citing the country's Defense Ministry.

More than 190 service members from the land forces of Bulgaria, Italy, Romania, and Montenegro took part in the exercise.

The theme of the drill was “Defense by a mechanized company in the first echelon of a battalion battle group.”

