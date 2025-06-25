Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. The Balkans

Bulgaria hosts multinational military exercise with Italy, Romania, Montenegro (PHOTO)

The Balkans Materials 25 June 2025 10:25 (UTC +04:00)
Bulgaria hosts multinational military exercise with Italy, Romania, Montenegro (PHOTO)
Photo: Defense Ministry of Bulgaria

Follow Trend on

Abdul Karimkhanov
Abdul Karimkhanov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 25. The multinational tactical exercise “Platinum Lion - 25” concluded on June 24, with live-fire drills at the “Novo Selo” training range in Bulgaria, Trend reports citing the country's Defense Ministry.

More than 190 service members from the land forces of Bulgaria, Italy, Romania, and Montenegro took part in the exercise.

The theme of the drill was “Defense by a mechanized company in the first echelon of a battalion battle group.”

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel

Bulgaria hosts multinational military exercise with Italy, Romania, Montenegro (PHOTO)
Bulgaria hosts multinational military exercise with Italy, Romania, Montenegro (PHOTO)
Bulgaria hosts multinational military exercise with Italy, Romania, Montenegro (PHOTO)
Bulgaria hosts multinational military exercise with Italy, Romania, Montenegro (PHOTO)
Bulgaria hosts multinational military exercise with Italy, Romania, Montenegro (PHOTO)
Bulgaria hosts multinational military exercise with Italy, Romania, Montenegro (PHOTO)
Bulgaria hosts multinational military exercise with Italy, Romania, Montenegro (PHOTO)
Bulgaria hosts multinational military exercise with Italy, Romania, Montenegro (PHOTO)
Bulgaria hosts multinational military exercise with Italy, Romania, Montenegro (PHOTO)
Bulgaria hosts multinational military exercise with Italy, Romania, Montenegro (PHOTO)
Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more