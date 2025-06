Photo: Press Service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 25. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree on awarding the top military rank of "major general" to several servicemen of the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

The following military personnel of the Ministry of Defense have been awarded the top military rank of "major general":

Colonel Idris Maharramov

Colonel Vasif Khalilov

Colonel Elnur Kazimov

Colonel Elgun Aliyev.