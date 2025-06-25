IFC issues new global benchmark bond to boost private sector in emerging markets

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 25. The International Finance Corporation (IFC) has successfully issued a new five-year global benchmark bond worth $2 billion to bolster private businesses and drive job creation across emerging markets, Trend reports.

The offering attracted robust investor demand, with final orders exceeding $3.8 billion. The bond was priced at just 7 basis points over US Treasuries—marking IFC’s tightest-ever spread for a five-year US dollar benchmark. It also priced at 41 basis points above the SOFR mid-swap rate, making it one of the most competitively priced five-year bonds by a public sector issuer in 2025.

BofA Securities, Citi, J.P. Morgan, and TD Securities acted as joint lead managers for the transaction.

Since 2000, IFC has been issuing US dollar-denominated global benchmark bonds annually. These public issuances are complemented by private placements, thematic bonds, and local-currency bonds, supporting the development of domestic capital markets and financing of local-currency projects.

All IFC bonds carry a triple-A rating from both Standard & Poor’s and Moody’s.

IFC’s fiscal year runs from July 1 to June 30.