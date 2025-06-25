Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Economy
  3. Transport

Kazakh Air Astana resumes flights to Middle East

Transport Materials 25 June 2025 09:46 (UTC +04:00)
Kazakh Air Astana resumes flights to Middle East
Photo: Air Astana's official telegram account

Follow Trend on

Madina Usmanova
Madina Usmanova
Read more

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, June 25. Air Astana is resuming flights to the Middle East starting June 25, Trend reports.

"Due to the ceasefire in the Middle East, Air Astana is resuming flights to the region, bypassing Iranian airspace," the airline said in a statement.

The following flights are scheduled for June 25 (all times local):

Astana – Dubai, at 11:00

Dubai – Astana, at 16:40

Almaty – Doha, at 11:00

Doha – Almaty, at 15:05

Almaty – Dubai, at 11:15

Dubai – Almaty, at 16:10

Additionally, a repatriation flight KC8980 from Dubai to Almaty will be operated on a high-capacity Boeing 767 aircraft at 17:40. Tickets for these flights are now available for purchase.

Earlier, Air Astana had extended its suspension of flights to the Middle East due to recent tensions between Iran and Israel.

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more