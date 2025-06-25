Kazakh Air Astana resumes flights to Middle East

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, June 25. Air Astana is resuming flights to the Middle East starting June 25, Trend reports.

"Due to the ceasefire in the Middle East, Air Astana is resuming flights to the region, bypassing Iranian airspace," the airline said in a statement.

The following flights are scheduled for June 25 (all times local):



Astana – Dubai, at 11:00

Dubai – Astana, at 16:40

Almaty – Doha, at 11:00

Doha – Almaty, at 15:05

Almaty – Dubai, at 11:15

Dubai – Almaty, at 16:10

Additionally, a repatriation flight KC8980 from Dubai to Almaty will be operated on a high-capacity Boeing 767 aircraft at 17:40. Tickets for these flights are now available for purchase.

Earlier, Air Astana had extended its suspension of flights to the Middle East due to recent tensions between Iran and Israel.