Dynamics of Azerbaijan's gas exports to EU in 4M2025

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 25. Natural gas exports from Azerbaijan to the European Union (EU) totaled more than €1.68 billion from January through April 2025, according to the latest data from Eurostat, the EU’s statistical office, Trend reports.

In terms of monthly value, Azerbaijan exported €406.5 million worth of natural gas to the EU in January, followed by €408.2 million in February. March saw a significant increase, with exports exceeding €487 million. In April, the value slightly declined to €385.1 million.

In volume terms, gas deliveries amounted to 834.4 million cubic meters (mcm) in January and 802.3 mcm in February. Volumes peaked in March at 980.7 mcm, before slightly decreasing to 892.8 mcm in April.

Azerbaijan exports natural gas to Europe via the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP), the final leg of the Southern Gas Corridor. Its capacity is 10 billion cubic meters per year with the possibility of increasing to 20 billion cubic meters.

In 2024, gas sales by Azerbaijan amounted to 25.2 bcm, which was 5.8 % more compared to the same period in 2023. 12.9 bcm of gas were sold to Europe, 9.9 bcm to Türkiye, and more than 2.4 bcm to Georgia. During this period nearly 5.6 bcm gas was exported to Türkiye through TANAP.