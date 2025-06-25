Armenian police launches searches at archbishop Bagrat Galstyan's home

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 25. Armenian law enforcement authorities have begun searches in the homes of members of the 'Holy Struggle' movement after the Investigative Committee in Armenia opened a criminal case against the movement, Trend reports.

The authorities also conducted a search operation at the residence of Archbishop Bagrat Galstanyan.

In addition, the Dashnaktsutyun Party saidthat searches are currently being conducted in the apartments of Igor Sargsyan, a member of the party's supreme body, Vardan Avakyan, a member of the Abovyan Committee, Artashes Unyan, a member of the Razdan Committee, and Varazdat Amirakyan, a member of the Noemberyan Committee.

