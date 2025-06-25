Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Armenian police launches searches at archbishop Bagrat Galstyan's home

Armenia Materials 25 June 2025 11:48 (UTC +04:00)

Farhad Mammadov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 25. Armenian law enforcement authorities have begun searches in the homes of members of the 'Holy Struggle' movement after the Investigative Committee in Armenia opened a criminal case against the movement, Trend reports.

The authorities also conducted a search operation at the residence of Archbishop Bagrat Galstanyan.

In addition, the Dashnaktsutyun Party saidthat searches are currently being conducted in the apartments of Igor Sargsyan, a member of the party's supreme body, Vardan Avakyan, a member of the Abovyan Committee, Artashes Unyan, a member of the Razdan Committee, and Varazdat Amirakyan, a member of the Noemberyan Committee.

