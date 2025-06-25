Azerbaijan expands scope of diplomatic passport holders

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 25.​ Azerbaijan has broadened the list of individuals eligible to receive diplomatic passports, following new amendments to the country’s law on passports signed by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports.

In accordance with the updated statutory framework, deputy heads of departments and analogous entities within the Presidential Administration will henceforth be eligible for diplomatic status—a prerogative that was formerly confined to a more exclusive cohort of high-ranking officials. The modification is articulated as an augmentation of entitlements associated with elite executive roles.

