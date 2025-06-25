TAP announces planned infrastructural works as part of expansion
TAP will allocate additional 1.2 billion cubic meters of gas from 2026. It be the initial phase of the process until capacity is reached to 20 bcm per year.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy