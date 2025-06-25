Uzbek exporters receiving helping hand online as Middle East crisis unfolds

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, June 25. Uzbekistan has rolled out an online platform to lend a helping hand to exporters and entrepreneurs grappling with hurdles stemming from the ongoing turmoil in the Middle East, Trend reports, citing the Ministry of Investments, Industry, and Trade of Uzbekistan.

The platform facilitates user engagement by allowing real-time submissions of inquiries pertaining to logistics optimization, customs clearance protocols, transit management, payment processing, and various operational challenges.



This initiative seeks to deliver operational support to enterprises experiencing disruptions in their export and transit logistics along critical corridors traversing the Middle East.



Previously, the Uzbek government articulated that the geopolitical strife in the region could precipitate an escalation in logistical expenditures by as much as 30 percent.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel