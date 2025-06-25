Romania appoints Oana Țoiu as new foreign minister (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 25. Oana Țoiu officially assumed her mandate as Minister of Foreign Affairs of Romania during a meeting with outgoing Minister Emil Hurezeanu, Trend reports, citing the country's Foreign Ministry.

The two ministers engaged in a bilateral dialogue, subsequently convening a collaborative session with the executive cadre of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.



The discussions centered on the ministry's strategic imperatives, highlighting the geopolitical dynamics in the Middle East and the safeguarding of Romanian nationals within that theater, alongside the integration of long-term initiatives delineated in the framework of bilateral and multilateral engagements.



The participants engaged in a comprehensive dialogue regarding the strategic frameworks and operational modalities the Ministry will adopt to actualize the governmental agenda ratified by the Romanian Parliament.



At the terminus of the convening, the two dignitaries extended their best wishes for success in their forthcoming pursuits, articulating reciprocal endorsement for the realization of Romania’s geopolitical objectives.

