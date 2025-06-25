Kazakhstan, Tajikistan reinforce economic co-op by transportation and financial links

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, June 25. Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu held a meeting with the Chairman of the Board of the Tajik joint-stock company “Oriyonbonk,” Hasan Asadullozoda, Trend reports, citing the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan.

During the conversation, the minister emphasized that Kazakhstan attaches special importance to further strengthening trade, economic, and investment cooperation with Tajikistan.

“The parties highlighted the important role of financial institutions in promoting the increase of mutual trade volume, as well as the development of cooperation in the fields of transport and logistics,” the ministry’s statement said.

Particularly, the silver lining of kicking off direct flights between the capitals of the two countries last year was highlighted, which helps to broaden the business ties and keep the ball rolling. At the end of the meeting, an agreement was reached to continue cooperation in areas of mutual interest.

“Oriyonbonk” is one of the largest and oldest commercial banks in Tajikistan, founded in 1991 on the basis of Tajikpromstroibank. The bank provides a wide range of financial services for individuals and legal entities, including loans, deposits, international transfers, and bank cards. As of the first half of 2024, the bank’s assets amounted to 4.9 billion somoni (approximately $490 million), liabilities—3.5billion somoni (approximately $350 million), and net profit—219million somoni (approximately $21.9 million). The loan portfolio reached 3.6 billion somoni (approximately $360 million), and the deposit portfolio—1.7billion somoni (approximately $170 million).

