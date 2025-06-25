"8 November" PP boosts Azerbaijan's energy independence and regional exports - analyst

Garayev emphasized that over the past two decades, under the
leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, Azerbaijan’s energy sector
has undergone a complete transformation.
“In 2003, Azerbaijan was primarily focused on meeting its
domestic energy demand, but today it has become a reliable exporter
of electricity to both regional countries and Europe. As President
Ilham Aliyev highlighted in his speech, 'Currently, the generation
capacity of the “Azerbaijan” Power Plant is 1,800 megawatts, the
capacity of the “8 November” Plant is 1,880 megawatts, and the
capacity of the Hydroelectric Power Plant is more than 400
megawatts. So, more than 40 percent of Azerbaijan's electricity is
generated in Mingachevir, and, as I mentioned earlier, it is the
main energy center not only of Azerbaijan but also of the entire
South Caucasus.'
The ‘8 November’ Power Plant exemplifies Azerbaijan’s advanced
engineering capabilities and its potential for international
cooperation. Constructed with the involvement of Chinese and
Italian companies, this plant, equipped with state-of-the-art
technology, has a capacity of 1880 megawatts. The participation of
these two countries’ companies is a significant milestone,
reflecting Azerbaijan’s strategic partnerships with Italy and
China. Looking at trade turnover, Italy is Azerbaijan’s top trading
partner, while China also holds a leading position. Both countries
are not only strategic allies but also key trade partners, which
explains their companies’ involvement in such a major project,” he
said.
The political analyst emphasized that Azerbaijan has
transitioned from being an energy importer to a significant energy
exporter.
“This shift is not merely a technical milestone but also a
reflection of our country’s growing political and economic
strength. With the commissioning of the ‘8 November’ power plant,
Azerbaijan’s energy export capacity will expand considerably. This
new facility will not only fulfill domestic energy needs but also
enable a stable and high-quality supply of electricity to the
European Union and neighboring countries. As a result, Azerbaijan
will reduce its natural gas consumption, allowing the saved gas to
be redirected for export. This development will further enhance
Azerbaijan’s role in ensuring Europe’s energy security,” he
explained.
He also noted that Italian Minister of Enterprises and ‘Made in
Italy,’ Adolfo Urso, who spoke at the opening ceremony, expressed
great satisfaction with the ongoing cooperation between Italy and
Azerbaijan.
"Azerbaijan is undoubtedly a very important partner for Italy.
The longstanding energy partnership between the two countries
continues to deepen with each passing day. The ‘8 November’ power
plant represents the latest milestone in this growing cooperation.
As Adolfo Urso emphasized, the progress between Italy and
Azerbaijan in the energy sector is unmistakable. Such projects also
serve as a catalyst for expanding collaboration in other industrial
and manufacturing fields.
Fabrizio Fabbri, CEO of Ansaldo Energia, highlighted
Azerbaijan’s decisive role in Europe’s energy security, citing its
strategic location, abundant natural resources, and consistent
energy policies. ‘A project that stands as a symbol of Azerbaijan's
enduring commitment to energy security, sustainability, and
industrial progress,’ he said. Ansaldo Energia is also actively
involved in Azerbaijan’s liberated territories, having supplied
equipment for four substations there. Fabbri expressed pride in
being part of Azerbaijan’s innovation journey, noting that the
strong engagement of both Italian institutions and companies
reflects their genuine interest and satisfaction with this
partnership."
Garayev emphasized that China’s Dongfang Electric International
Corporation holds a pivotal role in this project.
“Dongfang Electric International Corporation served as the
primary equipment supplier for the project. Chen Qiang, Chairman of
the company’s Board of Directors, highlighted in his speech the
great significance they place on this collaboration, viewing it as
a strong sign of confidence in the company. 'There are long-term
and extensive relations between Dongfang and the energy sector of
Azerbaijan. Fifteen years ago, we provided the main
hydro-generation units for the Mingachevir Hydropower Plant. Two
years ago, Dongfang participated in the largest solar energy
project in Azerbaijan as an “Engineering, Procurement, and
Construction” contractor, and the Honorable Mr. President
personally attended the opening ceremony of this plant. Today, we
are opening a new page in the cooperation between China and
Azerbaijan by building the largest power plant in Azerbaijan,'"
Qiang said.
He noted that President Ilham Aliyev also highlighted a crucial
issue in his speech: Armenia’s missile strike on Mingachevir during
the Patriotic War.
“As the head of state emphasized, 'The clear intention was to
paralyze our energy infrastructure.' This act by Armenia
underscores that energy infrastructure is a vital component of
national security. Strategic facilities like the ‘8 November’
station carry not only economic but also significant geopolitical
weight,” he said.
The political scientist also referenced President Ilham Aliyev’s
recent visits to Yevlakh and Goranboy.
“The head of state familiarized himself with several new
facilities in Yevlakh, including the Yevlakh Olympic Sports
Complex, the segment of the Baku-Alat-Gazakh-Georgia state border
highway passing through Yevlakh, the city’s sand filter water
treatment plant, the ‘Yevlakh’ junction substation, the Regional
Training, Education and Laboratory Center, the Central Aran
Regional SCADA Control Center, and the Yevlakh pilot agropark. He
also attended the opening of the construction materials production
enterprise of ‘Konstralab Industries’ CJSC in Goranboy. The recent
inauguration of the ‘8 November’ Power Plant in Mingachevir further
demonstrates President Ilham Aliyev’s dedicated focus on regional
development,” he said.
Additionally, Garayev emphasized Azerbaijan’s critical role in
the energy sector amid today’s complex geopolitical crises, energy
disputes, and interregional conflicts.
“The war in Ukraine, tensions in the Middle East, and
instability in the European market have elevated energy to a
critical strategic priority. In this challenging environment, the
stability, security, and sustainable development of Azerbaijan
reflect the visionary leadership of President Ilham Aliyev. The
growing global interest in Azerbaijan’s energy projects—spanning
electricity, natural gas, and renewable energy—is a direct outcome
of this stable and forward-looking environment. Against this
backdrop, the number of countries importing Azerbaijani energy
continues to rise, expanding Azerbaijan’s influence and solidifying
its role in the energy security of both the region and Europe,” he
said.
In conclusion, Garayev emphasized that the “8 November” Power
Plant represents far more than just an energy project—it stands as
a powerful symbol of Azerbaijan’s energy independence, strength,
progress, and stability.
“The inauguration of this plant vividly reflects the policies
pursued under President Ilham Aliyev’s leadership. This milestone
will further enhance Azerbaijan’s strategic security, economic
resilience, and international standing. The name ‘8 November,’
symbolizing the Great Victory, now marks a new triumph in the
energy sector. Azerbaijan’s bright future depends on the
continuation of this strong, deliberate, and visionary policy,” the
political scientist concluded.
Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News
Agency's WhatsApp channel