"8 November" PP boosts Azerbaijan's energy independence and regional exports - analyst

Garayev emphasized that over the past two decades, under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, Azerbaijan’s energy sector has undergone a complete transformation.

“In 2003, Azerbaijan was primarily focused on meeting its domestic energy demand, but today it has become a reliable exporter of electricity to both regional countries and Europe. As President Ilham Aliyev highlighted in his speech, 'Currently, the generation capacity of the “Azerbaijan” Power Plant is 1,800 megawatts, the capacity of the “8 November” Plant is 1,880 megawatts, and the capacity of the Hydroelectric Power Plant is more than 400 megawatts. So, more than 40 percent of Azerbaijan's electricity is generated in Mingachevir, and, as I mentioned earlier, it is the main energy center not only of Azerbaijan but also of the entire South Caucasus.'

The ‘8 November’ Power Plant exemplifies Azerbaijan’s advanced engineering capabilities and its potential for international cooperation. Constructed with the involvement of Chinese and Italian companies, this plant, equipped with state-of-the-art technology, has a capacity of 1880 megawatts. The participation of these two countries’ companies is a significant milestone, reflecting Azerbaijan’s strategic partnerships with Italy and China. Looking at trade turnover, Italy is Azerbaijan’s top trading partner, while China also holds a leading position. Both countries are not only strategic allies but also key trade partners, which explains their companies’ involvement in such a major project,” he said.

The political analyst emphasized that Azerbaijan has transitioned from being an energy importer to a significant energy exporter.

“This shift is not merely a technical milestone but also a reflection of our country’s growing political and economic strength. With the commissioning of the ‘8 November’ power plant, Azerbaijan’s energy export capacity will expand considerably. This new facility will not only fulfill domestic energy needs but also enable a stable and high-quality supply of electricity to the European Union and neighboring countries. As a result, Azerbaijan will reduce its natural gas consumption, allowing the saved gas to be redirected for export. This development will further enhance Azerbaijan’s role in ensuring Europe’s energy security,” he explained.

He also noted that Italian Minister of Enterprises and ‘Made in Italy,’ Adolfo Urso, who spoke at the opening ceremony, expressed great satisfaction with the ongoing cooperation between Italy and Azerbaijan.

"Azerbaijan is undoubtedly a very important partner for Italy. The longstanding energy partnership between the two countries continues to deepen with each passing day. The ‘8 November’ power plant represents the latest milestone in this growing cooperation. As Adolfo Urso emphasized, the progress between Italy and Azerbaijan in the energy sector is unmistakable. Such projects also serve as a catalyst for expanding collaboration in other industrial and manufacturing fields.

Fabrizio Fabbri, CEO of Ansaldo Energia, highlighted Azerbaijan’s decisive role in Europe’s energy security, citing its strategic location, abundant natural resources, and consistent energy policies. ‘A project that stands as a symbol of Azerbaijan's enduring commitment to energy security, sustainability, and industrial progress,’ he said. Ansaldo Energia is also actively involved in Azerbaijan’s liberated territories, having supplied equipment for four substations there. Fabbri expressed pride in being part of Azerbaijan’s innovation journey, noting that the strong engagement of both Italian institutions and companies reflects their genuine interest and satisfaction with this partnership."

Garayev emphasized that China’s Dongfang Electric International Corporation holds a pivotal role in this project.

“Dongfang Electric International Corporation served as the primary equipment supplier for the project. Chen Qiang, Chairman of the company’s Board of Directors, highlighted in his speech the great significance they place on this collaboration, viewing it as a strong sign of confidence in the company. 'There are long-term and extensive relations between Dongfang and the energy sector of Azerbaijan. Fifteen years ago, we provided the main hydro-generation units for the Mingachevir Hydropower Plant. Two years ago, Dongfang participated in the largest solar energy project in Azerbaijan as an “Engineering, Procurement, and Construction” contractor, and the Honorable Mr. President personally attended the opening ceremony of this plant. Today, we are opening a new page in the cooperation between China and Azerbaijan by building the largest power plant in Azerbaijan,'" Qiang said.

He noted that President Ilham Aliyev also highlighted a crucial issue in his speech: Armenia’s missile strike on Mingachevir during the Patriotic War.

“As the head of state emphasized, 'The clear intention was to paralyze our energy infrastructure.' This act by Armenia underscores that energy infrastructure is a vital component of national security. Strategic facilities like the ‘8 November’ station carry not only economic but also significant geopolitical weight,” he said.

The political scientist also referenced President Ilham Aliyev’s recent visits to Yevlakh and Goranboy.

“The head of state familiarized himself with several new facilities in Yevlakh, including the Yevlakh Olympic Sports Complex, the segment of the Baku-Alat-Gazakh-Georgia state border highway passing through Yevlakh, the city’s sand filter water treatment plant, the ‘Yevlakh’ junction substation, the Regional Training, Education and Laboratory Center, the Central Aran Regional SCADA Control Center, and the Yevlakh pilot agropark. He also attended the opening of the construction materials production enterprise of ‘Konstralab Industries’ CJSC in Goranboy. The recent inauguration of the ‘8 November’ Power Plant in Mingachevir further demonstrates President Ilham Aliyev’s dedicated focus on regional development,” he said.

Additionally, Garayev emphasized Azerbaijan’s critical role in the energy sector amid today’s complex geopolitical crises, energy disputes, and interregional conflicts.

“The war in Ukraine, tensions in the Middle East, and instability in the European market have elevated energy to a critical strategic priority. In this challenging environment, the stability, security, and sustainable development of Azerbaijan reflect the visionary leadership of President Ilham Aliyev. The growing global interest in Azerbaijan’s energy projects—spanning electricity, natural gas, and renewable energy—is a direct outcome of this stable and forward-looking environment. Against this backdrop, the number of countries importing Azerbaijani energy continues to rise, expanding Azerbaijan’s influence and solidifying its role in the energy security of both the region and Europe,” he said.

In conclusion, Garayev emphasized that the “8 November” Power Plant represents far more than just an energy project—it stands as a powerful symbol of Azerbaijan’s energy independence, strength, progress, and stability.

“The inauguration of this plant vividly reflects the policies pursued under President Ilham Aliyev’s leadership. This milestone will further enhance Azerbaijan’s strategic security, economic resilience, and international standing. The name ‘8 November,’ symbolizing the Great Victory, now marks a new triumph in the energy sector. Azerbaijan’s bright future depends on the continuation of this strong, deliberate, and visionary policy,” the political scientist concluded.

